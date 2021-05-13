China says supports talks on WTO proposal for intellectual property waiver for COVID-19 vaccines

Article content

BEIJING — China’s Commerce Ministry spokesman Gao Feng said on Thursday that China supports a proposal by the World Trade Organization for an intellectual property protection waiver on COVID-19 vaccines to enter the consultation stage.

The European Union has backed a U.S. proposal to discuss waiving patent protections for COVID-19 vaccines, but drugmakers and some other governments opposed the idea, saying it would not solve global inoculation shortages. (Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Alex Richardson)