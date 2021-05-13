Channing Tatum Comments On Jonah Hill’s New Selfie

Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum are about as cute as it get when it comes to their friendship.
So when Jonah posted this bearded selfie, Channing was right there to support his boy.
He commented “You are so fuckin hot bro! Call me by your name allll day Jonah.” And, honestly, same.
The pair have been longtime friends and starred together in the 21 Jump Street reboot.
If you ask me, Channing and Jonah are pretty much bromance goals and it shows. Here’s to hoping they reunite for even more shenanigans in 23 Jump Street (one can dream!)
