Central Bank of Bahrain and JPMorgan to work on digital currency settlement pilot By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
The government of Bahrain, the third-richest Arab country, is working with American investment bank JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:) on a digital currency settlement pilot.

The Central Bank of Bahrain officially announced Tuesday that the bank is now collaborating with JPMorgan and the Arab Banking Corporation BSC, or Bank ABC, in a pilot scheme to introduce an instant cross-border payment solution based on digital currency technology.