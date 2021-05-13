Central Bank of Bahrain and JPMorgan to work on digital currency settlement pilot By Cointelegraph

Central Bank of Bahrain and JPMorgan to work on digital currency settlement pilot
The government of Bahrain, the third-richest Arab country, is working with American investment bank JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:) on a digital currency settlement pilot.
The Central Bank of Bahrain officially announced Tuesday that the bank is now collaborating with JPMorgan and the Arab Banking Corporation BSC, or Bank ABC, in a pilot scheme to introduce an instant cross-border payment solution based on digital currency technology.
