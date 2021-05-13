CDC to ease mask guidance for vaccinated people

The CDC’s revised guidance will still recommend vaccinated people wear masks on planes, trains, mass transit and in crowded indoor spaces like hospitals, the sources said. A formal announcement is planned for 2 p.m.

WASHINGON (Reuters) – The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on Thursday will advise fully vaccinated people they do not need to wear masks outdoors and can avoid wearing them indoors in most places, sources briefed on the matter told Reuters.

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.