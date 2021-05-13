Cardano Jumps 22% In Bullish Trade By Investing.com



Cardano Jumps 22% In Bullish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $1.904984 by 19:35 (23:35 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Thursday, up 21.52% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since February 10.

The move upwards pushed Cardano’s market cap up to $61.172890B, or 2.78% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $57.005852B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $1.500360 to $1.969697 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a rise in value, as it gained 14.53%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $14.528850B or 4.47% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.5004 to $1.9697 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 3.29% from its all-time high of $1.97 set on May 13.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $49,239.9 on the Investing.com Index, down 7.00% on the day.

was trading at $3,658.37 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 4.02%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $918.608062B or 41.81% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $422.233312B or 19.22% of the total cryptocurrency market value.