Cardano Climbs 11% In a Green Day By Investing.com



Cardano Climbs 11% In a Green Day



Investing.com – was trading at $1.927576 by 11:28 (15:28 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Thursday, up 10.99% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 13.

The move upwards pushed Cardano’s market cap up to $60.515806B, or 2.69% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $57.005852B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $1.500360 to $1.927576 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a rise in value, as it gained 14.83%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $11.088393B or 3.31% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.5004 to $1.9276 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is at a new all-time high.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $50,107.1 on the Investing.com Index, down 10.61% on the day.

was trading at $3,802.91 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 11.84%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $937.048056B or 41.70% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $441.987307B or 19.67% of the total cryptocurrency market value.