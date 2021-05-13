Canadian National expected to sweeten Kansas City Southern takeover bid



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A wagon of a freight train of the Kansas City Southern (KCS) Railway Company is pictured in Toluca, Mexico October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo



(Reuters) – Canadian National Railway Co is expected to sweeten its takeover bid for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:), the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, according to people familiar with the matter.

The new proposal could include an agreement to cover the $700 million breakup fee Kansas City Southern would owe Canadian Pacific (NYSE:) Railway Ltd if it walked away from the existing agreement, the report https://www.wsj.com/articles/canadian-national-expected-to-sweeten-kansas-city-southern-bid-11620930880?st=85i11yp8dda0sch&reflink=article_copyURL_share said.

Canadian National Railway and Kansas City Southern did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.