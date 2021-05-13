Canada Goose beats revenue estimates By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A sign of Canadian luxury parka maker Canada Goose is pictured at its flagship store in Sanlitun area of Beijing, China December 31, 2018. REUTERS/Martin Pollard/File Photo
(Reuters) – Canada Goose Holdings (NYSE:) Inc on Thursday beat analysts’ estimates for fourth-quarter revenue, helped by surging online sales and strong demand for the apparel maker’s luxury parkas in China.
Revenue rose to C$208.8 million ($171.84 million) from C$140.9 million a year earlier, beating analysts’ estimates of C$164.8 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
($1 = 1.2151 Canadian dollars)
