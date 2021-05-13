BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, DOGE, XRP, DOT, BCH, LTC, UNI By Cointelegraph



Price analysis 5/13: BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, DOGE, XRP, DOT, BCH, LTC, UNI



Tesla (NASDAQ:) CEO Elon Musk tweeted on May 13 that the company will stop accepting (BTC) payments for its vehicle purchases, citing “rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining and transactions, especially coal.” Shortly after the announcement, Bitcoin price dropped by 17% to hit a new local low at $46,000.

While Musk’s decision is a short-term blow to the sentiment of the market, it is unlikely to change the course of the crypto markets altogether because the institutional demand for cryptocurrencies remains high. Proof of this came yesterday as Cowen Inc., a 103-year-old bank, announced that it had partnered with Standard Custody and Trust Co. to enter the crypto custody business.

Daily cryptocurrency market performance. Source: Coin360

daily chart. Source: TradingView

ETH/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

BNB/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

ADA/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

DOGE/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

XRP/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

DOT/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

BCH/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

LTC/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

UNI/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph