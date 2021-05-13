Brazil’s real leads Latam recovery

Article content
Brazil’s real led gains across Latin
American currencies on Thursday as economic growth slowed less
than expected, while most other stocks and currencies recovered
from steep losses in the prior session after a spike in U.S.
inflation.
The real gained 0.9% and was set for its best
single day gain in a week, as economic activity in March
recorded a smaller decline than economists had expected,
implying that first quarter economic growth rose 2.3%.
The reading outlined a less-than-anticipated impact on the
economy from a second wave of COVID-19 infections.
Citi also increased its holding of Brazil U.S. dollar
sovereign bonds to an overweight position, citing a window of
opportunity before elections in October 2022.
The real and most other Latam currencies fell on Wednesday
after a jump in U.S. inflation raised concerns the Federal
Reserve would bring forward its timeline for tightening policy.
But a sluggish labor market recovery has seen the Fed exude
largely dovish signals, even as data showed fewer Americans
filed new claims for unemployment benefits last week, beating
economist forecasts.
Mexico’s peso rose 0.3% ahead of its central bank’s
rate setting meeting, recovering from its worst day in nearly
Article content
two months.
The bank is expected to leave rates unchanged as inflation
in the country remains well above the Banxico’s target range.
“Continued upward pressures on inflation, stronger and more
resilient than expected real activity dynamics, uncertain global
inflation dynamics and approaching elections fully validate a
conservative monetary policy comittee posture and holding the
policy rate at a moderately stimulative 4.00%,” Goldman Sachs
analysts wrote in a note.
The Chilean peso held steady and Peruvian sol
gained 0.1% ahead of their respective central bank meetings
later in the day.
The Argentine peso was flat as inflation likely eased
slightly to around 3.8% in April, a Reuters poll of analysts
showed, coming off a peak the month earlier that was its highest
since 2019, as the South American country battles to rein in
rising prices..
Colombia’s peso gained 0.5%, after marking its worst
day in more than a week as rising social unrest due to
anti-government protests sullied the country’s economic outlook.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:
Stock indexes Latest Daily % change
MSCI Emerging 1300.17 -1.15
Markets
MSCI LatAm 2482.07 0.59
Brazil Bovespa 121240.14 1.28
Mexico IPC 49016.79 0.56
Chile IPSA 4530.35 0.99
Argentina MerVal – –
Colombia COLCAP 1285.87 0.04
Currencies Latest Daily % change
Brazil real 5.2592 0.84
Mexico peso 20.0991 0.28
Chile peso 707.7 0.01
Colombia peso 3732.08 0.42
Peru sol 3.6998 0.43
Argentina peso 94.01 -0.02
(interbank)
(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara
Lewis)