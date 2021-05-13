Brazil’s real leads Latam recovery

Article content

Brazil’s real led gains across Latin

American currencies on Thursday as economic growth slowed less

than expected, while most other stocks and currencies recovered

from steep losses in the prior session after a spike in U.S.

inflation.

The real gained 0.9% and was set for its best

single day gain in a week, as economic activity in March

recorded a smaller decline than economists had expected,

implying that first quarter economic growth rose 2.3%.

The reading outlined a less-than-anticipated impact on the

economy from a second wave of COVID-19 infections.

Citi also increased its holding of Brazil U.S. dollar

sovereign bonds to an overweight position, citing a window of

opportunity before elections in October 2022.

The real and most other Latam currencies fell on Wednesday

after a jump in U.S. inflation raised concerns the Federal

Reserve would bring forward its timeline for tightening policy.

But a sluggish labor market recovery has seen the Fed exude

largely dovish signals, even as data showed fewer Americans

filed new claims for unemployment benefits last week, beating

economist forecasts.

Mexico’s peso rose 0.3% ahead of its central bank’s

rate setting meeting, recovering from its worst day in nearly