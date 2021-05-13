Brazil’s real leads Latam recovery

Brazil’s real led gains across Latin

American currencies on Thursday as economic growth slowed less

than expected, while most other stocks and currencies recovered

from steep losses in the prior session after a spike in U.S.

inflation.

The real gained 0.9% and was set for its best

single day gain in a week, as economic activity in March

recorded a smaller decline than economists had expected,

implying that first quarter economic growth rose 2.3%.

The reading outlined a less-than-anticipated impact on the

economy from a second wave of COVID-19 infections.

Citi also increased its holding of Brazil U.S. dollar

sovereign bonds to an overweight position, citing a window of

opportunity before elections in October 2022.

The real and most other Latam currencies fell on Wednesday

after a jump in U.S. inflation raised concerns the Federal

Reserve would bring forward its timeline for tightening policy.

But a sluggish labor market recovery has seen the Fed exude

largely dovish signals, even as data showed fewer Americans

filed new claims for unemployment benefits last week, beating

economist forecasts.

Mexico’s peso rose 0.3% ahead of its central bank’s

rate setting meeting, recovering from its worst day in nearly

two months.

The bank is expected to leave rates unchanged as inflation

in the country remains well above the Banxico’s target range.

“Continued upward pressures on inflation, stronger and more

resilient than expected real activity dynamics, uncertain global

inflation dynamics and approaching elections fully validate a

conservative monetary policy comittee posture and holding the

policy rate at a moderately stimulative 4.00%,” Goldman Sachs

analysts wrote in a note.

The Chilean peso held steady and Peruvian sol

gained 0.1% ahead of their respective central bank meetings

later in the day.

The Argentine peso was flat as inflation likely eased

slightly to around 3.8% in April, a Reuters poll of analysts

showed, coming off a peak the month earlier that was its highest

since 2019, as the South American country battles to rein in

rising prices..

Colombia’s peso gained 0.5%, after marking its worst

day in more than a week as rising social unrest due to

anti-government protests sullied the country’s economic outlook.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes Latest Daily % change

MSCI Emerging 1300.17 -1.15

Markets

MSCI LatAm 2482.07 0.59

Brazil Bovespa 121240.14 1.28

Mexico IPC 49016.79 0.56

Chile IPSA 4530.35 0.99

Argentina MerVal – –

Colombia COLCAP 1285.87 0.04

Currencies Latest Daily % change

Brazil real 5.2592 0.84

Mexico peso 20.0991 0.28

Chile peso 707.7 0.01

Colombia peso 3732.08 0.42

Peru sol 3.6998 0.43

Argentina peso 94.01 -0.02

(interbank)

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara

Lewis)

