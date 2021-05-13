Brazil’s lower house passes bill to ease environmental permits

Article content

BRASILIA — Brazil’s lower house of Congress has approved a bill fiercely contested by environmental groups that would loosen licensing requirements for infrastructure, mining and farming projects.

The move drew criticism from conservation groups and sustainability-focused companies at a time when Brazil’s environmental record is under intense scrutiny as deforestation in the Amazon rainforest soars.

“If this dangerous bill passes in the Senate, it will show that the government is actively seeking to accelerate along its current path towards mass environmental destruction,” said Kiran Aziz, an investment analyst for KLP, Norway’s largest pension fund, with more than $80 billion in assets under management.

The U.K. supermarket chain Co-op said in a statement it would reconsider using Brazilian agricultural commodities if the bill becomes law.

U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration is in talks with Brazil to possibly fund conservation efforts, but has demanded that the country first show results in reining in destruction.

The licensing bill, which was approved late on Wednesday, will next pass to the Brazilian Senate for consideration.

For many types of projects it would allow for permits to be automatically issued if the applicant meets certain filing requirements. That would include projects like repaving existing highways in the Amazon that were built by the military dictatorship and have fallen into disrepair.