Blake Griffin Sports “McLovin” Shoes

Blake Griffin and the Brooklyn Nets are set to make waves in the playoffs, but it wasn’t his shooting that had people talking last night.
The shoes are, of course, a reference to the character Fogell (aka McLovin) from the film Superbad.
These custom Jordan 35’s pay homage to the character’s fake ID.
If you look closely, the license instead has Griffin’s photo and says, “McGriffin.”
Even Officer Michaels actor Seth Rogen enjoyed the shoes.
It will be interesting to see what other custom shoes “McGriffin” will unleash to the NBA universe.
But let’s hope Griffin’s playoff run goes better than McLovin’s beer run.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!