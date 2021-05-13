Bitwise launches US ‘crypto ETF’… sort of By Cointelegraph

Bitwise launches US ‘crypto ETF’… sort of
Bitwise Asset Management has announced the launch of its Crypto Industry Innovators exchange-traded fund, or ETF.
Unlike the numerous proposals for and cryptocurrency ETFs offering direct exposure to digital assets that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission takes great delight in shooting down, Bitwise’s new fund, dubbed BITQ, offers exposure to the shares of leading “public companies that are participants in the growing Bitcoin and cryptocurrency sector.”
