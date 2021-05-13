Binance is reportedly under investigation from IRS and Justice Department By Cointelegraph



Binance is reportedly under investigation from IRS and Justice Department



Major cryptocurrency exchange Binance is reportedly under investigation by both the United States Department of Justice and Internal Revenue Service in an apparent effort to stymie illegal trading activity from users in the United States.

According to a Bloomberg report, the two government agencies are looking into Binance Holdings Ltd as part of an investigation into U.S. residents using cryptocurrencies for illegal transactions. Officials are reportedly seeking information from Binance employees and customers, but not all their inquiries are necessarily tied to allegations of wrongdoing. The report said the information came from unnamed sources who requested anonymity due to the confidential nature of the probe.

