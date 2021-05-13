Big Rock Brewery Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, Alberta, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSX: BR) (“Big Rock” or the “Corporation“) is pleased to announce that its shareholders approved all resolutions at its annual general meeting of shareholders held today (the “Meeting”). The resolutions approved at the Meeting were as follows:

The resolution to fix the number of directors of the Corporation to be elected at the Meeting at six (6) directors was approved.

The resolution to appoint the six (6) nominees as directors of the Corporation to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Corporation, or until their successors are elected or appointed, was passed by way of ballot and each of the directors received the following votes for their election:

Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent Michael Kohut 559,689 95.56% 26,006 4.44% Kathleen McNally-Leitch 559,497 95.53% 26,198 4.47% James Riddell 559,384 95.51% 26,311 4.49% P. Donnell Noone 571,514 97.58% 14,181 2.42% Stephen J. Giblin 559,689 95.56% 26,006 4.44% Alanna McDonald 551,822 94.22% 33,873 5.78%

The resolution to appoint Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants of Calgary, Alberta as the Corporation’s auditors was approved.

