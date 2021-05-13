Biden Says Colonial Back in Operation But Asks for Patience

Article content

(Bloomberg) — President Joe Biden said the Colonial fuel pipeline that was shuttered by a ransomware attack last week is fully operational again, but asked Americans for patience and warned gas stations against price-gouging.

Biden also said that the U.S. government does not believe the Russian government was “responsible” for the attack but that the hackers who perpetrated it are suspected to live in the country.

“Fuel is beginning to flow to a majority of markets” Colonial serves, Biden said Thursday at the White House, “and they should be reaching full operational capacity as we speak.”

But he cautioned Americans that they will not “feel the effects on the pump immediately. This is not like flicking on a light switch.”

The pipeline, he said, “had never been fully shut down in its entire history.” Restarting it is “going to take some time, and there may be some hiccups.”

He said he expects a regional “return to normalcy” by this weekend, but warned gas stations in the meantime not to excessively raise prices.

“Nobody should be using this situation for financial gain. That’s what the hackers are about, not us,” he said.

Biden faces pressure to show his administration is responding to the hack that caused Colonial Pipeline Co. to shutdown its East Coast distribution system, sending average gasoline prices to more than $3 a gallon for the first time in six years.