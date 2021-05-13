Bank of Korea wants to monitor crypto trading activity, cites monetary risks By Cointelegraph

The Bank of Korea reportedly has plans to maintain strict oversight on crypto trading activity via real-name bank accounts.

According to a report by The Korea Herald on Thursday, the BOK is seeking authority under Article 87 of the country’s central bank Act, stating: “We plan to utilize our legal authority over requesting document submittal from financial institutions to monitor the volume of cryptocurrency transactions made through bank accounts.”