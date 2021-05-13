Backlash to Elon Musk’s Bitcoin bombshell as traders start to buy the dip By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
With Tesla’s suspension of payments causing chaos in crypto markets today, critics have targeted CEO Elon Musk’s cavalier attitude to the dramatic effects his words and actions can have on the sector.

On May 13, Tesla (NASDAQ:) and Musk announced that it had ceased accepting BTC as payment for vehicles due to concerns regarding the “rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining and transactions, especially coal.”

Bitcoin’s Fear and Greed Index