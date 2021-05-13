Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.88% By Investing.com

Matilda Colman
Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.88%

Investing.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the lost 0.88%.

The best performers of the session on the were Whitehaven Coal Ltd (ASX:), which rose 6.36% or 0.075 points to trade at 1.255 at the close. Meanwhile, Graincorp Ltd (ASX:) added 5.23% or 0.27 points to end at 5.43 and Omni Bridgeway Ltd (ASX:) was up 3.52% or 0.13 points to 3.82 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Perenti Global Ltd (ASX:), which fell 29.23% or 0.285 points to trade at 0.690 at the close. Xero Ltd (ASX:) declined 12.97% or 17.49 points to end at 117.39 and Afterpay Touch Group Ltd (ASX:) was down 5.39% or 4.81 points to 84.50.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 942 to 412 and 390 ended unchanged.

Shares in Perenti Global Ltd (ASX:) fell to 52-week lows; down 29.23% or 0.285 to 0.690. Shares in Graincorp Ltd (ASX:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 5.23% or 0.27 to 5.43.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was up 3.18% to 14.818 a new 1-month high.

Gold Futures for June delivery was down 0.29% or 5.25 to $1817.55 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June fell 1.68% or 1.11 to hit $64.97 a barrel, while the July Brent oil contract fell 1.62% or 1.12 to trade at $68.20 a barrel.

AUD/USD was down 0.06% to 0.7721, while AUD/JPY fell 0.09% to 84.62.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.02% at 90.665.

