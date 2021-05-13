Asian stocks spooked by U.S. inflation spike; Taiwan stocks extend slide

Asian equities fell on Thursday after

data showing a jump in U.S. inflation reinforced fears that the

Federal Reserve would raise interest rates sooner than planned,

while Taiwan’s stocks slumped for a third session on fears of a

COVID-19 resurgence.

Currencies were also broadly weaker as the U.S. dollar stood

tall following the inflation data, with the South Korean won

down 0.5% to a six-week low, while the Thai baht

was off 0.4%.

Markets in India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and the

Philippines were closed for the Eid festival.

Overnight, U.S. stocks tumbled after data showed consumer

prices increased by the most in nearly 12 years last month,

raising bets of a Fed rate hike as early as December next year.

Higher U.S. rates put pressure on Asian markets, which

yield-seekers usually prefer given their relatively higher

interest rates. Furthermore, resurgences of COVID-19 would make

it harder for Asian central banks to match a potential rate-hike

cycle in the United States.

“Rising U.S. bond yields and a budding global risk-off move

will likely trigger a rebound in the greenback,” analysts at BCA

Research wrote.

“The outlook for EM financial assets remains troublesome and

we continue underweighting EM equities and credit versus their

developed market peers.”

Shares in Taipei ended 1.5% lower despite reports

that the island’s finance ministry called state-owned banks to

“suggest” they buy stocks amid steep falls in the stock market,

according to Reuters sources.

The index fell 4% on Wednesday after authorities warned that

Taiwan could face tighter restrictions that would shut

non-essential businesses, after a rise in new domestic COVID-19

infections earlier this week.

In the previous two sessions, the stock index lost nearly

8%. By April-end, it had clocked a massive 100% rise from lows

touched in March last year, as demand for its electronics

exports skyrocketed due to the shift to working from home.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Equities in Thailand fell nearly 1%, with energy

firms PTT down 0.6% and Gulf Energy Development

down 1.5%

** Thailand’s 10-year government bond yields are up 2 basis

points at 1.68%​​, while the 3-year benchmark yield is up 1

basis point at 0.57%​​

** Japanese stocks decline 2.5% to a 4-month low; SoftBank

Group tumbles as tech shares come under pressure

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu

Sahu)

