Asian Stocks Set to Rally Following U.S. Rebound: Markets Wrap

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Stocks in Asia look set to rally after U.S. benchmarks halted a three-day slide, with investors migrating to value from growth companies as signs of a strengthening labor market tempered inflation worries.

Futures pointed higher in Japan, Hong Kong and Australia. Industrial and financial shares led the advance in the S&P 500, while energy producers joined a slump in oil. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 posted modest gains, with Tesla Inc. slipping after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said the electric-car maker is suspending purchases using Bitcoin over environmental concerns. U.S. equity contracts were steady.

Bitcoin pared some of the losses sparked by Musk’s move but remains under pressure, hovering around the $50,000 level. Coinbase Global Inc. fluctuated in late trading as the biggest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange reported revenue below Wall Street estimates.

Treasuries rallied from the prior session’s weakness sparked by stronger-than-expected consumer price inflation data. The 10-year yield eased to 1.66%, despite a weak auction of 30-year bonds. The Federal Reserve tweaked its purchasing plan to focus more on longer-dated Treasuries, while leaving the $80 billion monthly total unchanged.