Asian stocks fall on U.S. inflation spike; Taiwan stocks recover

Asian equities fell on Thursday after

data showing a jump in U.S. inflation reinforced fears that the

Federal Reserve would o raise interest rates sooner than

expected, while Taiwan’s stocks attempted a recovery from the

previous day’s slump.

Currencies were also broadly weaker as the U.S. dollar stood

tall following the inflation data, with the South Korean won

down 0.5% to a six-week low, while the Thai baht

was off 0.4%.

Markets in India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines and

Singapore remained closed for the Eid festival.

Overnight, U.S. stocks tumbled after data showed consumer

prices increased by the most in nearly 12 years in April as

booming demand pushed against supply constraints, raising bets

of a rate hike as soon as December next year.

Higher U.S. rates puts pressure on Asian markets, which

yield-seekers usually prefer given their relatively higher

interest rates. Furthermore, resurgences of COVID-19 make it

harder for Asian centyral banks to match a rate-hiking cycle.

If U.S. inflation data does not calm in the next few months,

the challenge to the Fed’s credibility over its insistence that

inflation is only transitory could be disruptive, Tai Hui, chief

Asia market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, wrote.