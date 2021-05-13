Asian stocks fall on U.S. inflation spike; Taiwan stocks recover

Asian equities fell on Thursday after

data showing a jump in U.S. inflation reinforced fears that the

Federal Reserve would o raise interest rates sooner than

expected, while Taiwan’s stocks attempted a recovery from the

previous day’s slump.

Currencies were also broadly weaker as the U.S. dollar stood

tall following the inflation data, with the South Korean won

down 0.5% to a six-week low, while the Thai baht

was off 0.4%.

Markets in India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines and

Singapore remained closed for the Eid festival.

Overnight, U.S. stocks tumbled after data showed consumer

prices increased by the most in nearly 12 years in April as

booming demand pushed against supply constraints, raising bets

of a rate hike as soon as December next year.

Higher U.S. rates puts pressure on Asian markets, which

yield-seekers usually prefer given their relatively higher

interest rates. Furthermore, resurgences of COVID-19 make it

harder for Asian centyral banks to match a rate-hiking cycle.

If U.S. inflation data does not calm in the next few months,

the challenge to the Fed’s credibility over its insistence that

inflation is only transitory could be disruptive, Tai Hui, chief

Asia market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, wrote.

“Asia will probably follow the U.S. in the near term, except

for the Chinese onshore market. COVID-19 outbreaks in several

parts of Asia are adding to uncertainties on the pace of

domestic demand recovery, despite strong export performance,

especially in northeast Asia.”

Stocks in Taipei reversed early losses to rise 0.6%,

trying to recover after a 4% tumble on Wednesday that was

sparked by warnings that Taiwan could face tighter restrictions

that would shut non-essential businesses.

The warning from authorities came after a rare rise in

domestic COVID-19 infections that has unnerved the island, which

has so far successfully curbed the spead of infections and never

gone into complete lockdown.

On Thursday, Taiwanese cities tightened restrictions on

access to public venues like gyms and libraries, but the

government did not announce any sweeping curbs.

Across the last two sessions, the stock index lost nearly

8%. By April end, it had clocked a massive 100% rise from lows

touched in March last year, as demand for its electronics

exports skyrocketed due to the shift to working from home.

Equities in Thailand fell nearly 1%, as India’s

COVID-19 resurgence hit oil prices, denting large-cap energy

firms. PTT shed 0.6% while Gulf Energy Development

lost 0.7%.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Thailand’s 10-year government bond yields are up 3 basis

points at 1.69%​​ while the 3-year benchmark yield is up 1 basis

points at 0.57%​​

** Taiwan’s large-cap electronics firm Hon Hai Precision

Industry rose 2.5%

** South Korea’s benchmark index traded 0.5% lower,

but is 9.5% higher YTD

Asia stock indexes and

currencies at 0329 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCK

DAILY YTD % X DAILY S YTD

% % %

Japan -0.02 -5.86 <.n2>

China EC>

S.Korea 11>

Taiwan -0.01 +1.87 <.tw ii>

Thailan -0.35 -4.37 <.se d ti>

(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

