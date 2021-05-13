AppSwarm’s DOGE division calls for a global dev teams to build off Dogecoin By Cointelegraph

AppSwarm’s DOGE division calls for a global dev teams to build off Dogecoin
A Dogecoin (DOGE)-focused division of publicly traded over-the-counter software firm AppSwarm is looking to bring together global development teams to build off of the Dogecoin blockchain.
DogeLabs — a newly launched division of AppSwarm’s blockchain research lab, TulsaLabs — announced Wednesday a new initiative calling on DevOps teams to unite their efforts in building a “sort of decentralized network” of DOGE developers across the globe.
