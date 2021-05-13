Alpha Homora defies market slump, bolsters TVL and token price on v2 relaunch By Cointelegraph

Alpha Homora defies market slump, bolsters TVL and token price on v2 relaunch
After a rocky first quarter, decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Alpha Homora announced the relaunch of its v2 leveraged yield farming program today — and so far both traders and users are celebrating as both total value locked (TVL) and ALPHA token prices soar.
The version 2 of the platform, which allows for leverage up to 7x on popular yield farming positions on protocols such as Sushi, Curve, and Balancer, notably had to shut down to new positions after a devastating hack in February. The protocol suffered $37 million in losses, which counts among the most devastating exploits in DeFi history.
