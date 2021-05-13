Alibaba beats quarterly revenue expectation By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of Alibaba Group is seen at its office in Beijing, China January 5, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD
(Reuters) – China’s top e-commerce platform Alibaba (NYSE:) Group Holding Ltd reported a forecast-beating 64% surge in quarterly revenue on Thursday, as more people shopped online due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Revenue rose to 187.4 billion yuan ($29.03 billion) in the three months ended March 31, higher than 180.41 billion yuan forecast by 30 analysts compiled by Refinitiv.
($1 = 6.4545 renminbi)
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.