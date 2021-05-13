Alibaba ADR Earnings Miss, Revenue Beats In Q4 By Investing.com



© Reuters. Alibaba ADR Earnings Miss, Revenue Beats In Q4



Investing.com – Alibaba (NYSE:) ADR reported on Thursday fourth quarter that missed analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Alibaba ADR announced earnings per share of 10.32 on revenue of 187.40B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of 11.8 on revenue of 180.08B.

Alibaba ADR shares are down 8.58% from the beginning of the year, still down 33.36% from its 52 week high of 319.28 set on October 27, 2020. They are under-performing the which is down 0% from the start of the year.

Alibaba ADR shares lost 3.24% in intra-day trade following the report.

Alibaba ADR follows other major Services sector earnings this month

Alibaba ADR’s report follows an earnings beat by Amazon.com on April 29, who reported EPS of 15.79 on revenue of 108.52B, compared to forecasts EPS of 9.54 on revenue of 104.51B.

Visa A had beat expectations on April 27 with second quarter EPS of 1.38 on revenue of 5.73B, compared to forecast for EPS of 1.27 on revenue of 5.56B.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar