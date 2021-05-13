Aave’s avenue to over $11 billion in TVL By Cointelegraph



Cointelegraph Consulting: Aave’s avenue to over $11 billion in TVL



Although Aave was launched in the beginning of 2020, it has experienced significant growth in total deposits and daily deposits since the summer of 2020. Overall, Aave has totalled over $45 billion in deposits, with 2021 seeing the protocol average $231 million in deposits per day. More than 46,000 unique users have become lenders on Aave, with the average all-time deposit reaching $173,000.

Aave’s recent launch on Polygon and the introduction of its liquidity program was followed by a rapid increase in total value locked from $5.4 billion on April 25 to roughly $11.4 billion on May 12, according to Dapp Radar data. So, here is a look at the previous usage of the protocol.

