5 crypto stories that didn’t need Musk’s Twitter antics to move markets By Cointelegraph

Quiet down, Elon: 5 crypto stories that didn’t need Musk’s Twitter antics to move markets

There’s more to crypto than Elon Musk’s frequent (and frequently misguided) tweets on the subjects of (BTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE). And although the brilliantly visionary CEO/Securities and Exchange Commission-baiting meme king may have positioned himself as a news cycle unto himself, crypto news has the power to influence major price action across the altcoin markets — particularly if you can be the first to react to it.

Rumors and news are the true tectonic forces behind the cryptocurrency market’s dynamics. Extensive research by the Cointelegraph Markets Pro data team suggests that three types of announcements — listings, staking and partnerships — have the most consistent impact on digital assets’ prices.

Celo’s partnership with Deutsche Telekom (OTC:)

Binance Staking launches staking promo on IOST

VeChain’s partnership with PWC

Bitfinex adding margin trading for Dogecoin

Shiba Inu listing in the Binance Innovation Zone

