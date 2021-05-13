3 Things to Watch By Investing.com



By Christiana Sciaudone

Investing.com — Markets are having a green day as most sectors recovered after a lousy start to the week.

The labor market appears to be improving after jobless claims came in lower than expected. Inflation, however, is among us, with producer prices up 0.6%, the biggest gain in over a decade.

Energy took the hit today after the Colonial Pipeline kicked back into gear following a ransomware attack. Otherwise, stocks from Apple (NASDAQ:) to Lemonade partied on, with the exception of Tesla (NASDAQ:), which slipped after Elon Musk said he wouldn’t take bitcoin as payment, reversing a recent decision. The move also tanked bitcoin’s value.

Earnings are still coming at us, with entertainment behemoth Disney out after the market today. Friday, we’ll see how much shopping we’ve been up to.

Here are three things that could affect markets tomorrow:

1. Retail sales

The lingering effect of $1,400 stimulus checks will likely still be felt in April’s . While March’s 9.7% gain won’t be matched, economists are expecting another 1% bump. The data are due at 8:30 AM ET (1230 GMT). Also on tap: industrial production and the University of Michigan numbers.

2. The happiest place on earth?

Keep an eye on Walt Disney Company (NYSE:) shares Friday to see just how happy investors are with its results, which are due after the close today. While theme parks are reopening as the pandemic lockdowns ease, the Disney+ streaming service should continue to drive positive sentiment.

3. Tax day

This is less about what could affect markets and more of a public service announcement. After a month-long extension, tax day is finally approaching on Monday. Be sure to file on time or risk being charged with penalties.