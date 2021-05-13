3 Stocks to Buy Amid the Surge in Corn Prices By StockNews

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:), Mosaic (MOS), and Bunge Ltd. (NYSE:) are 3 stocks that are benefitting from rising ag prices. Read more to find out why even more gains are likely.We are seeing remarkable strength across the commodity complex. Many commodities are hitting fresh all-time highs like , iron ore, and lumber, while others, including agricultural commodities, are making multi year highs. This includes corn, which just hit a seven-year high earlier this week, reaching $6.50 per bushel.

(source: TradingView)

In recent days, corn prices have backed off about 6% as markets digest these gains amid a risk-off environment. However, on a longer-term basis, the fundamentals remain strong, due to increased demand and supply constraints. As a result, investors should consider buying stocks that will profit from the surge in corn prices such as Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), Mosaic (MOS), and Bunge Ltd. (BG).

