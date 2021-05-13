3 reasons why Bitcoin doesn’t care about Elon Musk By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
(BTC) dived 17% when Tesla (NASDAQ:) CEO Elon Musk criticized its energy consumption — but it’s already bouncing back.

On May 13, fresh from its dip to $45,60, is trading above $51,000, having regained over half its lost ground.

Bitcoin 7-day average hash rate 1-year chart. Source: Blockchain
BTC/USD 1-week candle chart (Bitstamp) with 21-week exponential moving average. Source: Tradingview