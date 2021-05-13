2021 COMPUTEX Forum Brings Tech Giants Together to Unlock the Secret of Future Technologies

Article content

TAIPEI, Taiwan — As one of the most important tech summits globally, COMPUTEX Forum and its discussion topics have always garnered great attention. To facilitate the discussion on future technology trends, the COMPUTEX Forum on June 2 and 3 will evolve around the theme of “The New Era of Intelligence.” TAITRA announced the lineup of speakers to discuss key applications of 5G, AI, IoT, and electric vehicles, deep diving into business strategies in the post-pandemic era.

The Four Topics to Focus on IT Applications and Development

In the morning of Wednesday, June 2, COMPUTEX Forum will address the topic of “AIoT Evolution.” Leading semiconductor giants such as Intel, Micron, NVIDIA and Supermicro, will explore how they accelerate business opportunities in the 5G era.

In the afternoon, NXP Semiconductors will kick off the “AI Empowerment” session by sharing its vision and lead the Secure Edge and AI Empowerment discussions in fields. As AI rises in various applications, Arm, Delta Electronics, Micron and Check Point Software will elaborate their latest solution in different scopes.

Thursday, June 3 morning session, will be on “Critical Technology,” with speakers from global companies, including Quanta Cloud Technology, Siemens, and WIN Semiconductors, as well as the mobile operator, Far EasTone Telecom. This session will talk about the development of potential 5G applications in the manufacturing, healthcare, and automotive industries that will redefine the 5G landscape in the future.