1inch Network increases liquidity sources by expanding to Polygon By Cointelegraph

1inch Network, a leading decentralized exchange aggregator, has officially expanded to Polygon — a move that opens up additional liquidity sources on Curve, SushiSwap, QuickSwap, Aave V2 and Cometh.

1inch announced Thursday that the exchange liquidity pools will be added immediately, with more protocols to be gradually phased in over time. Polygon was described by 1inch as a “vital” infrastructure protocol for ensuring efficient scaling as the developer network transitions to proof-of-stake, or PoS.