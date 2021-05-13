19 Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker PDA Moments

The weird hand pictures get me most.
It seems like everyday we are bombarded with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reminding us that they are dating.
It’s very *that one couple in middle school that dated for two weeks* vibes.
So, because I’m a bitter Betty, let’s recap!
1.
Travis is always posting pictures and videos with his hand on Kourtney’s ass:
2.
Then there’s Kourtney and her hand holding pics. She loves nothing more than a good picture of hand holding:
4.
And we haven’t even talked about the tattoos!
5.
Travis now has two Kourtney tattoos.
6.
Apparently Travis also got a tattoo of a painting that’s on Kourtney’s wall:
7.
Now, let’s talk about how they are always commenting on each other’s Instagram accounts.
Their Instagram comments are the 2021 equivalent of middle schoolers making out in the hallway between classes.
8.
Travis posted this picture of Kourtney…
…and then Kourtney commented. How…cute.
9.
Travis, of course, commented on this picture:
10.
For Kourtney’s birthday, Travis posted a carousel of pictures:
11.
It featured a classic picture of his hand on a part of her body:
12.
There was, of course, a picture of them holding hands:
13.
And a video of Kourtney deepthroating his thumb:
14.
Lastly, let’s look at how they literally post the same Instagram stories:
15.
They really really want you to know they’re together:
17.
So yeah, I could just be bitter and reliving the middle school trauma of watching that one couple making out in the hallways. I swear I’m happy for them!!
18.
But one things for sure…
19.
Travis and Kourtney really really really want you to know they’re dating. Like real bad.
