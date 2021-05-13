18 Celeb #TBT Photos From This Week — May 13

Britney Spears looking back at her 2000s fashions kicks off this week’s #TBT.
1.
Britney Spears took a cue from Reese Witherspoon and shared a video clip looking back at her early-’00s fashions:
2.
Reese Witherspoon shared this adorbs photo of herself from 1987:
3.
Lindsay Lohan remembered her Parent Trap costar, Natasha Richardson, on what would’ve been her 58th birthday:
4.
Eva Mendes posted these headshots of herself from the late ’90s (that her mom had saved):
5.
In honor of Linda Evangelista’s 56th birthday, her fellow supermodel and BFF Naomi Campbell shared these photos of the two of them from throughout the decades:
6.
Janet Jackson was missing her longtime BFF Kim Fields, so she shared this screenshot of the two of them together on Good Times in 1978:
7.
Kat Dennings posted this photo of herself looking like she was not having time for anyone in the late ’80s:
8.
In honor of Stevie Wonder’s 71st birthday, his fellow Motown icon and living legend Diana Ross shared this photo of the two of them at the Oscars in 1985 — when she awarded him the Academy Award for Best Original Song for “I Just Called to Say I Love You.”
9.
While Mariah Carey marked his birthday by sharing this photo of herself and Stevie at the Billboard Music Awards in 1998:
10.
Madonna celebrated the 30th anniversary of her documentary Truth or Dare by sharing this classic clip from it:
11.
Snoop shared this photo of himself, MC Hammer, and Tupac at an event in 1996:
12.
Kristen Bell posted this photo of herself and her friends in the 2000s:
13.
In honor of Mother’s Day, Drake shared these photos of himself with his mother, Sandi, in the ’90s:
14.
Katy Perry posted this glamour shot of herself, her sister, and her mom in celebration of the holiday:
15.
Kris Jenner celebrated the day by sharing photos of herself, her mom, and her kids from throughout the years:
16.
While Lenny Kravitz marked Mother’s Day by remembering his late mother, Roxie Roker, and sharing this photo of the two of them in the late ’60s:
17.
Jonah Hill posted these way too cute photos of himself and his baby sister, Beanie Feldstein, in the early ’90s:
18.
And finally, Chris Hemsworth posted this photo of himself and Tom Hiddleston to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Thor:
Nostalgia Trip
Take a trip down memory lane that’ll make you feel nostalgia AF