17 Celebrity Audition Tapes Before They Were Famous

Suggested by tayloraowens

A lot of now-famous people audition for SNL but don’t get the gig — like Lisa Kudrow, Steve Carell, and Kevin Hart — but it’s wild to think that Jim Carrey is also part of that list. He actually auditioned for the show three times in the ’80s, the first time when he was just 18 years old.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Lorne Michaels wasn’t actually present during Carrey’s auditions, so who knows what really would have happened if Lorne got a chance to see him perform: “I wasn’t at the Jim Carrey audition, but somebody who was there said, ‘I don’t think Lorne would like it,’ and they were probably wrong, but it doesn’t matter. Or maybe they were right — who knows? No one gets it all right.” Carrey ultimately went on to host the show three times and made several guest appearances.