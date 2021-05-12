Yuan eases as FX demand for dividend payments kicks in

SHANGHAI — The yuan eased on Wednesday as

overseas-listed Chinese firms bought dollars to make dividend

payments, but trade was cautious ahead of U.S. inflation data

which has raised concerns in equity mrkets about earlier

interest rate hikes.

The dollar continued to hover near its lowest levels of the

year, however, suggesting most investors are hanging on to bets

that the U.S. Federal Reserve would maintain its ultra-easy

policy settings for a prolonged period despite an expected

pickup in U.S. inflation data later in the day.

Prior to the market opening, the People’s Bank of China

(PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4258 per dollar, 4

pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.4254.

The official daily guidance rates largely matched market

forecasts or came in slightly weaker-than-expected earlier this

week. But Wednesday’s fixing was much firmer than Reuters’

forecast and was barely changed from the previous day’s fix. The

official guidance was 48 pips stronger than Reuters’ prediction

of 6.4306.

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4283

per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4406 at midday, 123 pips

weaker than the previous late session close.

Traders said some expectations that the yuan could

strengthen past the 6.40 per dollar level were receding after

several attempts failed earlier this week, and some exporters’

dollar selling interest to avoid exchange rate loss ebbed.

Instead, corporate clients’ demand for the greenback started

to pick up as some took advantage of the recent cheaper dollar.

Overseas-listed Chinese companies usually have to make their

interim dividend payments between May and August, and such

seasonal FX purchases could pile downward pressure on the yuan.

Standard Chartered had expected total dividend payments would

reach $84 billion this year.

Separately, some investors were relieved after the PBOC

appeared to reaffirm that it will keep policy steady and guide

real lending rates lower, despite a sharp jump in producer

inflation.

“The PBOC’s Q1 monetary policy report suggests that the

central bank is not worried about imported inflation, despite

that it expects PPI to rise further in Q2 and Q3,” said Frances

Cheung, rates strategist at OCBC Bank in Singapore.

“This may be taken as a reassurance that there is no U-turn

in monetary policy. We believe liquidity will stay supportive

and front-end rates anchored,” she said.

The global dollar index stood at 90.398 as of midday,

when the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4385 per

dollar.

The yuan market at 0400 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.4258 6.4254 -0.01%

Spot yuan 6.4406 6.4283 -0.19%

Divergence from 0.23%

midpoint*

Spot change YTD 1.36%

Spot change since 2005 28.51%

revaluation

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change

Thomson 97.34 97.36 0.0

Reuters/HKEX

CNH index

Dollar index 90.398 90.211 0.2

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number

indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to

rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each

morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan 6.4385 0.03%

*

Offshore 6.6039 -2.70%

non-deliverable

forwards

**

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,

since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.

.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim

Coghill)

