Yuan eases as FX demand for dividend payments kicks in

SHANGHAI — The yuan eased on Wednesday as

overseas-listed Chinese firms bought dollars to make dividend

payments, but trade was cautious ahead of U.S. inflation data

which has raised concerns in equity mrkets about earlier

interest rate hikes.

The dollar continued to hover near its lowest levels of the

year, however, suggesting most investors are hanging on to bets

that the U.S. Federal Reserve would maintain its ultra-easy

policy settings for a prolonged period despite an expected

pickup in U.S. inflation data later in the day.

Prior to the market opening, the People’s Bank of China

(PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4258 per dollar, 4

pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.4254.

The official daily guidance rates largely matched market

forecasts or came in slightly weaker-than-expected earlier this

week. But Wednesday’s fixing was much firmer than Reuters’

forecast and was barely changed from the previous day’s fix. The

official guidance was 48 pips stronger than Reuters’ prediction

of 6.4306.

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4283

per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4406 at midday, 123 pips

weaker than the previous late session close.

Traders said some expectations that the yuan could