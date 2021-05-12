XRP Falls 11% In Rout By Investing.com



XRP Falls 11% In Rout



Investing.com – was trading at $1.32244 by 19:38 (23:38 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, down 10.52% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since May 12.

The move downwards pushed XRP’s market cap down to $47.66543B, or 2.05% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.

XRP had traded in a range of $1.32244 to $1.54351 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a drop in value, as it lost 14.95%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $9.11724B or 3.62% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.2369 to $1.7600 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 59.80% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $51,072.5 on the Investing.com Index, down 9.52% on the day.

was trading at $3,980.52 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 4.49%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $971.11235B or 41.79% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $468.40451B or 20.16% of the total cryptocurrency market value.