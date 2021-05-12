XRP Falls 11% In Rout By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

XRP Falls 11% In Rout

Investing.com – was trading at $1.32244 by 19:38 (23:38 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, down 10.52% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since May 12.

The move downwards pushed XRP’s market cap down to $47.66543B, or 2.05% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.

XRP had traded in a range of $1.32244 to $1.54351 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a drop in value, as it lost 14.95%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $9.11724B or 3.62% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.2369 to $1.7600 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 59.80% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $51,072.5 on the Investing.com Index, down 9.52% on the day.

was trading at $3,980.52 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 4.49%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $971.11235B or 41.79% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $468.40451B or 20.16% of the total cryptocurrency market value.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

