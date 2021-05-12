Article content

Here’s what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:

India’s COVID deaths cross quarter-million mark

India said on Wednesday a record number of people were killed by the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, pushing its overall death toll to over a quarter of a million, while a prominent virologist said it was too early to say if infections had reached a peak.

Deaths from COVID-19 swelled by 4,205, while daily cases rose by 348,421, with India’s overall number of cases surging past 23 million, according to health ministry data. Even then, experts believe the official numbers grossly underestimate the real scale of the epidemic’s impact, and actual deaths and infections could be five to 10 times higher.

India’s infection curve may be showing early signs of flattening, but the decline in the number of new infections is likely to be slow, said Shahid Jameel, a top virologist.

Japan’s vaccine booking system crashes

Technical problems derailed Japan’s coronavirus vaccination booking system on Wednesday, compounding frustration over the government’s handling of new outbreaks of infections and an inoculation drive that critics say has been woefully slow.

The online system to book a vaccine crashed in many places including parts of Tokyo and the western city of Minoh because of a global problem with U.S. cloud computing vendor Salesforce.com Inc, public broadcaster NHK reported.