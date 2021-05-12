Wall Street Opens Lower as CPI Data Stoke Inflation, Rate Fears; Dow Down 140 Pts By Investing.com



By Geoffrey Smith

Investing.com — U.S. stock markets resumed their sell-off at the open on Wednesday after figures showing that inflation accelerated even more quickly than feared in April.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics said the consumer price index rose 0.8% on the month, and 4.2% on the year, the highest annual rate of inflation since the eve of the financial crisis in 2008. Surging prices for second-hand cars and trucks accounted for around one-third of the monthly increase.

By 9:45 AM ET (1345 GMT), the was down 140 points, or 0.4%, at 34,137 points, while the was down 0.7% and the was down 1.1%.