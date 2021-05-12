Wall Street extends slide on rising inflation fears

Article content

NEW YORK — Wall Street slid on Wednesday as inflation data blew past expectations and further stoked jitters over the prospect of the Fed raising rates sooner than anticipated.

All three major U.S. stock indexes were deep in negative territory in the wake of the Labor Department’s April consumer prices report, which showed the biggest rise in nearly 12 years.

The report, which measures the prices U.S. consumers pay for a basket of goods, was hotly anticipated by market participants who have grown increasingly worried over whether current price jumps will defy the U.S. Federal Reserve’s reassurances by morphing into long-term inflation.

But pent-up demand from consumers flush with stimulus and savings is colliding with a supply drought, sending commodity prices spiking, while a labor shortage drives wages higher.

“The argument is whether this bout of inflation is transitory or here to stay,” said Peter Tuz, president of Chase Investment Counsel in Charlottesville, Virginia. “I think it’s here to stay until you see labor costs and commodity costs mitigate some,” Tuz added. (Graphic on inflation) https://tmsnrt.rs/3we4MO7

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 478.89 points, or 1.4%, to 33,790.27, the S&P 500 lost 71.27 points, or 1.72%, to 4,080.83 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 305.72 points, or 2.28%, to 13,083.70.