Volvo Cars looking to list on Nasdaq Stockholm this year By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A long exposure picture shows cars of Swedish automobile manufacturer Volvo displayed in front of a showroom of Stierli Automobile AG company in St. Erhard, Switzerland April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Swedish automaker Volvo Cars said on Wednesday it is considering listing on the Nasdaq Stockholm stock exchange this year.

The company, which is owned by China’s Geely Holding Group, also said it extended Chief Executive Hakan Samuelsson’s contract to the end of 2022.

Geely’s Hong Kong-listed unit Geely Automobile and Volvo Cars scrapped a merger plan in February.

