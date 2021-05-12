VMware taps Raghuram as CEO, triggering Poonen’s exit

Article content

VMware Inc on Wednesday named its co-chief operating officer Raghu Raghuram as its new chief executive, prompting Sanjay Poonen, the business software company’s other co-COO, who was vying for the top job, to depart.

Raghuram is tasked with guiding VMware as a company free from majority owner Dell Technologies Inc, which last month said it would spin off its 81% stake in the cloud computing giant in exchange for a special cash dividend of $9.7 billion.

Raghuram’s predecessor, Pat Gelsinger, was named Intel Corp’s chief executive in February.

Raghuram, an 18-year veteran of VMWare, was offered the CEO job after external candidates turned it down, people familiar with the matter said. VMware declined to comment on the other candidates.

VMware makes software that helps business customers spread run their software on vast fleets of physical computers in data centers. Gelsinger helped VMware navigate the transition from the era in which most big businesses owned their own data centers to the era of cloud computing, in which companies rent computing power from vendors such as Amazon Web Services or Microsoft Corp’s Azure.

Gelsinger also inked partnership deals to make VMware’s technology work with those vendors.