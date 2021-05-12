Virtue Poker Launches IDO on SuperFarms’ SuperStarter By CoinQuora



Virtue Poker Launches IDO on SuperFarms’ SuperStarter



Virtue Poker is launching an IDO on SuperFarms’ SuperStarter launchpad

The IDO will grant SuperFarms users exclusive access to Virtue Poker’s VPP token

SuperFarms will also help integrate NFTs on Virtue Poker post-IDO

Virtual blockchain gaming platform, Virtue Poker, is launching its Initial DEX Offering on SupeFarms’ SuperStarter launchpad. The IDO is the first of several joint ventures the two will launch together.

Prior, Virtue Poker raised $5 million through a successful funding round. As such, the IDO is the next step in the ConsenSys-backed platform’s roadmap. Of note, Virtue Poker will only offer a fraction of its VPP token on SuperStarter.

In fact, the IDO will grant the SuperFarms community exclusive access to VPP token ownership. Notably, SuperFarms not only supports NFTs, but also supports NFT yield farming. As such, VPP can stake the token to run Justice Nodes, earning up to 50% of the platform’s fees.

The VPP also holds utility function on the Virtue Poker platform. Specifically, holders can access marketing initiatives, fee discounts, and voting rights towards shaping the development of the platform.

Elliot Wainmann, Founder of SuperFarm said,

“We’re excited to be helping spread NFT adoption to new types of ecosystems and use cases. Virtue Poker makes for an excellent partner for our recently introduced SuperStarter platform, showcasing its enormous benefits to the SuperFarm community and the high caliber of projects wishing to integrate NFTs in their stack.”

Notably, post-IDO SuperFarm will facilitate NFT integrations on Virtue Poker. On the other hand, SuperStarter is SuperFarm’s recently launched decentralized protocol. SperStarter allows new and upcoming blockchain projects to hold private presales and Initial DEX Offerings (IDO). Also, SuperStarter offers users a range of launching tools, while guaranteeing compliance and security.

This article was first published on coinquora.com

