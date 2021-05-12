UniCredit’s new CEO Orcel streamlines top management structure By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: UniCredit bank logo is seen in Siena, Italy June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN (Reuters) -UniCredit said on Wednesday new Chief Executive Andrea Orcel had reorganised the group’s top management structure, removing twin heads who used to lead the top corporate functions under previous CEO Jean Pierre Mustier.

UniCredit said a 15-member Group Executive Committee (GEC) would replace the current Executive Management Committee (EMC (NYSE:)) comprising 27 people. The bank also plans to cut to 15-20 at most 44 existing internal committees.

“I have spent the last few weeks speaking and listening to our people,” Orcel said in a message to staff.

“I have heard your concerns about the complexity of our business … I have felt your frustration about some of the decisions that have been made; confusion about where ultimate responsibility lies; and the resulting lack of accountability.”

UniCredit removed the Western Europe and Finance & Controls divisions, appointing as head of Italy Niccolo Ubertalli, who was previously in charge of Eastern Europe together with Gianfranco Bisagni.

Under the previous structure, Italy, like Germany and Austria, fell under the Western Europe division.

Like the heads of Germany, Central Europe and Eastern Europe, Ubertalli will now report directly to Orcel, in a move that UniCredit said reflected “the critical importance” of the country to the group.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR