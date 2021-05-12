UK house price gauge hits four-decade high – RICS

Article content

LONDON — A measure of British house price inflation hit its highest level in four decades in April as buyers raced to take advantage of an extended tax break just as sellers retreated from the market, a survey showed on Thursday.

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors’ gauge of house prices – which reflects the proportion of surveyors reporting price increases – jumped in April to +75, its highest level since the 1970s, from +62 in March.

Other indicators have also shown that a surge in the housing market was given fresh momentum by finance minister Rishi Sunak’s announcement on March 3 that he was extending temporarily a cut to a tax on property purchases.

Sunak also announced a new mortgage guarantee scheme for first-time buyers who cannot afford large deposits.

RICS said new buyer demand was positive across every region for the first time this year. But new instructions from owners looking to sell slumped to -4 from +21 in March.

“Housing supply, or more pertinently, the shortfall in supply relative to demand is the key theme coming through loud and clear,” Simon Rubinsohn, RICS’s chief economist, said.

“While it may be simplistic to assume that higher numbers alone can redress the affordability issue, particularly in a low interest rate environment, an uplift in delivery does have a role to play.”