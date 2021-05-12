U.S. yields climb as CPI data stokes inflation worry

Article content

NEW YORK — U.S. Treasury yields climbed on

Wednesday, with the 10-year note hitting its highest level in a

month, following a much stronger than expected reading on

consumer prices that heightened worries the economy may be

heading towards a sustained period of higher inflation.

The Labor Department said the consumer price index surged

0.8% in April, its largest rise since June 2009, after rising

0.6% in the prior month. The “core” reading, which excludes the

more volatile food and energy portions, jumped 0.9%.

Expectations called for overall CPI to rise 0.2% and the core

reading to climb 0.3%.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 7.1

basis points to 1.695%. The yield climbed as high as 1.697%, its

highest since April 13 and on pace for its biggest one-day basis

point increase since March 18.

The U.S. Federal Reserve has repeatedly stated that it views

any inflation to be transitory in nature. On Wednesday, Fed Vice

Chair Richard Clarida said it will be “some time” before the

U.S. economy is healed enough for the Federal Reserve to

consider pulling back its crisis levels of support and he

expects the rise in prices to be temporary.

“The market is getting ahead of itself in terms of pricing