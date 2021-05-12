U.S. trade chief says WTO vaccine talks should remove obstacles to production By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai testifies before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee during a hearing on Capitol Hill, in Washington, U.S., April 28, 2021. Sarah Silbiger/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo/File Photo
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Wednesday that her objective in World Trade Organization talks over a COVID-19 vaccines waiver is to remove intellectual property as an obstacle to increasing vaccine production.
She told the Senate Finance Committee that she views the talks to be less about preventing other countries from “stealing” U.S. technology and more about finding a way to have a positive impact on people’s lives by ending the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s important for us to be able to show that the WTO can produce that are effective and relevant to people’s lives,” Tai said.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.