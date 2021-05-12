U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 1.99% By Investing.com



© Reuters. U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 1.99%



Investing.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the lost 1.99% to hit a new 1-month low, while the index declined 2.15%, and the index lost 2.67%.

The best performers of the session on the were Merck & Company Inc (NYSE:), which rose 0.68% or 0.53 points to trade at 77.99 at the close. Meanwhile, Chevron Corp (NYSE:) added 0.63% or 0.67 points to end at 107.37 and Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:) was unchanged 0.00% or 0.00 points to 230.94 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Home Depot Inc (NYSE:), which fell 4.13% or 13.67 points to trade at 316.99 at the close. Boeing Co (NYSE:) declined 3.54% or 8.10 points to end at 220.78 and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:) was down 2.91% or 7.17 points to 239.06.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were NortonLifeLock Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 7.24% to 25.04, Viatris Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 3.76% to settle at 15.71 and Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:) which gained 3.18% to close at 45.75.

The worst performers were TripAdvisor Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 9.44% to 41.16 in late trade, Gap Inc (NYSE:) which lost 8.02% to settle at 32.46 and Macerich Company (NYSE:) which was down 7.78% to 13.04 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Curis Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 65.51% to 16.270, Lucira Health Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 42.04% to settle at 7.23 and Autolus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:) which gained 35.87% to close at 6.78.

The worst performers were Array Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 46.13% to 13.44 in late trade, Lianluo Smart Ltd (NASDAQ:) which lost 36.28% to settle at 6.2000 and FTC Solar Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 24.79% to 8.80 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2798 to 453 and 73 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2663 fell and 715 advanced, while 102 ended unchanged.

Shares in NortonLifeLock Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 3-years highs; gaining 7.24% or 1.69 to 25.04. Shares in Curis Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 3-years highs; rising 65.51% or 6.440 to 16.270. Shares in Array Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; falling 46.13% or 11.51 to 13.44. Shares in FTC Solar Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; falling 24.79% or 2.90 to 8.80.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was up 26.33% to 27.59 a new 1-month high.

Gold Futures for June delivery was down 1.12% or 20.65 to $1815.45 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June rose 0.86% or 0.56 to hit $65.84 a barrel, while the July Brent oil contract rose 0.76% or 0.52 to trade at $69.07 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.59% to 1.2074, while USD/JPY rose 0.94% to 109.64.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.70% at 90.757.