U.S. Senate panel approves tech bill to address China

Article content

WASHINGTON — A U.S. Senate committee voted 24-4 to pass a compromise measure authorizing more than $110 billion for basic and advanced technology research over five years in the face of rising competitive pressure from China.

The “Endless Frontier” act would authorize most of the money, $100 billion, over five years to invest in basic and advanced research, commercialization, and education and training programs in key technology areas, including artificial intelligence, semiconductors, quantum computing, advanced communications, biotechnology and advanced energy.

The bill must still be approved by the full U.S. Senate and the U.S. House is working on a similar effort.

“Developing economies are taking some of the best science and information that have been created in the United States of America, and deploying it,” said U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell, chair of the Senate Commerce Committee. “We now need to look at our R&D infrastructure and what we in the United States are doing to be more nimble.”

The measure, sponsored by Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, Republican Senator Todd Young and others, would also authorize another $10 billion to designate at least 10 regional technology hubs and create a supply chain crisis-response program to address issues like the shortfall in semiconductor chips harming auto production.